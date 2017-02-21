U.S. Air Force Maj. Marc Morris, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle pilot, speaks to media Feb. 22, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. A flightline tour was conducted as an opportunity for reporters to observe operations of annual exercise Cope North. Squadrons from various U.S., Australian and Japanese air force units provided aircraft static displays to reporters, demonstrating their level of commitment and posture to protect and stabilize the Indo-Asia Pacific. Participants from Kadena Air Base included the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 04:07
|Photo ID:
|3183664
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-GR156-007
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Kadena: Cope North on display [Image 1 of 3], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT