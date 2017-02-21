(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Colombian Air Force Gen. Carlos Eduardo Bueno Vargas visits the South Carolina Air National Guard [Image 8 of 13]

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Colombian Air Force Gen. Carlos Eduardo Bueno Vargas, Commander of the Colombian air force, meets with National Guard aviation experts during a state partnership engagement with the South Carolina National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Eastover, South Carolina, Feb. 21, 2017. Bueno was visiting South Carolina during his two-day stop to meet with S.C. National Guard leadership and tour facilities prior to heading to Washington, D.C. to meet with the Chief of National Guard Bureau and the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff.  (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 17:33
    Photo ID: 3182339
    VIRIN: 170221-Z-XH297-017
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colombian Air Force Gen. Carlos Eduardo Bueno Vargas visits the South Carolina Air National Guard [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Jorge Intriago, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Airmen
    State Partnership Program
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    SC National Guard
    Soldiers
    National Guard
    S.C. Army National Guard
    SCARNG
    SPP
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Colombian Air Force
    SCANG
    SCNG
    SC Air National Guard
    Fuerza Aerea Colombiana

