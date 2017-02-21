Colombian Air Force Gen. Carlos Eduardo Bueno Vargas visits the South Carolina Air National Guard

Colombian Air Force Gen. Carlos Eduardo Bueno Vargas, Commander of the Colombian air force, meets with U.S. Army Lt. Col James Fiddler and aviation experts during a state partnership engagement with the South Carolina National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Eastover, South Carolina, Feb. 21, 2017. Bueno was visiting South Carolina during his two-day stop to meet with S.C. National Guard leadership and tour facilities prior to heading to Washington, D.C. to meet with the Chief of National Guard Bureau and the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago)

