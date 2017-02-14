(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Citizen of the Year receives recognition [Image 1 of 2]

    Military Citizen of the Year receives recognition

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angela Duff, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron quality assurance evaluator, center right, stands with Team Shaw members and Sumter community leaders at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2017. The Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs committee recognized Duff as the 2016 Military Citizen of the Year for outstanding merit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 14:42
    Photo ID: 3181614
    VIRIN: 170214-F-KQ373-013
    Resolution: 6167x4116
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Citizen of the Year receives recognition [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

