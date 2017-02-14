Military Citizen of the Year receives recognition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angela Duff, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron quality assurance evaluator, center right, stands with Team Shaw members and Sumter community leaders at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2017. The Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs committee recognized Duff as the 2016 Military Citizen of the Year for outstanding merit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
Building bonds: Airman recognized by community
