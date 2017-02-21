(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Building community bonds: Airman recognized by community [Image 2 of 2]

    Building community bonds: Airman recognized by community

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angela Duff, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron quality assurance evaluator, holds her 2016 Military Citizen of the Year award at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2017. Duff received recognition from the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee for her volunteer contributions to on- and off-base communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 14:42
    Photo ID: 3181611
    VIRIN: 170221-F-MP604-004
    Resolution: 1975x2967
    Size: 513.23 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building community bonds: Airman recognized by community [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Military Citizen of the Year receives recognition
    Building community bonds: Airman recognized by community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building bonds: Airman recognized by community

    TAGS

    #Volunteer
    #LRS
    TeamShaw
    #ShawAFB
    #VictoryByValor
    #MilitaryCitizenoftheYear

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT