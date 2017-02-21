U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angela Duff, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron quality assurance evaluator, holds her 2016 Military Citizen of the Year award at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2017. Duff received recognition from the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee for her volunteer contributions to on- and off-base communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 14:42 Photo ID: 3181611 VIRIN: 170221-F-MP604-004 Resolution: 1975x2967 Size: 513.23 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building community bonds: Airman recognized by community [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.