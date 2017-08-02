U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley hands a cadet his coin during a tour of the barracks at the Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, Va., Feb. 8, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jamill Ford/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 10:56
|Photo ID:
|3181181
|VIRIN:
|170208-A-XR785-232
|Resolution:
|5278x3519
|Size:
|7.95 MB
|Location:
|LEXINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSA visits the Virginia Military Institute [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Jamill Ford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
