CSA visits the Virginia Military Institute

U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley hands a cadet his coin during a tour of the barracks at the Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, Va., Feb. 8, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jamill Ford/Released)

