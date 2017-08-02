(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSA visits the Virginia Military Institute [Image 4 of 7]

    CSA visits the Virginia Military Institute

    LEXINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jamill Ford 

    Chief of Staff of the Army

    U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley listens to a cadet after he addressed the Corps of Cadets at the Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, Va., Feb. 8, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jamill Ford/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 10:56
    Photo ID: 3181176
    VIRIN: 170208-A-XR785-165
    Resolution: 5194x3463
    Size: 9.41 MB
    Location: LEXINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSA visits the Virginia Military Institute [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Jamill Ford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

