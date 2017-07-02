From left, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, Lt. Gen. Dumitru Scarlat, Chief of the Romanian Land Forces, and Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Feb. 7, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jamill Ford/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 10:56 Photo ID: 3181175 VIRIN: 170207-A-XR785-109 Resolution: 5515x3677 Size: 9.24 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSA Romanian Counterpart Visit [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Jamill Ford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.