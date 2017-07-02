From left, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, Lt. Gen. Dumitru Scarlat, Chief of the Romanian Land Forces, and Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Feb. 7, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jamill Ford/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 10:56
|Photo ID:
|3181175
|VIRIN:
|170207-A-XR785-109
|Resolution:
|5515x3677
|Size:
|9.24 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSA Romanian Counterpart Visit [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Jamill Ford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT