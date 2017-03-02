Marine amtrackers put future vehicles to the test

Capt. William Lambuth is the operations officer for Marine Corps Systems Command’s Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch, located aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. At AVTB, he is responsible for ensuring the safety and scheduling of developmental and operational testing of future amphibious vehicle platforms being developed for the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Monique Randolph)

