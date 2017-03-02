(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine amtrackers put future vehicles to the test [Image 2 of 5]

    Marine amtrackers put future vehicles to the test

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Monique Randolph 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Staff Sgt. Travis Thomas is an Amphibious Assault Vehicle mechanic at Marine Corps Systems Command’s Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch, located aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Marine amtrackers—a nickname for amphibious vehicle operators and maintainers—assigned to AVTB serve as test directors and executors for future amphibious vehicle platforms being developed for the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Monique Randolph)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 10:06
    Photo ID: 3181043
    VIRIN: 170203-M-PS121-559
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine amtrackers put future vehicles to the test [Image 1 of 5], by Monique Randolph, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marine amtrackers put future vehicles to the test

