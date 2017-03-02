Sgt. Jose R. Chavez is an Amphibious Assault Vehicle Survivability Upgrade crew chief at Marine Corps Systems Command’s Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch, located aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Marine amtrackers—a nickname for amphibious vehicle operators and maintainers—assigned to AVTB serve as test directors and executors for future amphibious vehicle platforms being developed for the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Monique Randolph)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 10:06 Photo ID: 3181036 VIRIN: 170203-M-PS121-499 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.28 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine amtrackers put future vehicles to the test [Image 1 of 5], by Monique Randolph, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.