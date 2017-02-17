774th AES provides tactical airlift throughout Afghanistan

Capt. Jesse Moulton, 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Hercules pilot, prepares for takeoff on a mission from Herat to Hamid-Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Feb. 17, 2017. The 774th EAS uses the unique versatility of the C-130 to provide tactical airlift capabilities for units which often require non-standard or outsized cargo and personnel movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

