Capt. Jesse Moulton, 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Hercules pilot, prepares for takeoff on a mission from Herat to Hamid-Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Feb. 17, 2017. The 774th EAS uses the unique versatility of the C-130 to provide tactical airlift capabilities for units which often require non-standard or outsized cargo and personnel movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 07:58
|Photo ID:
|3180849
|VIRIN:
|170217-F-TY749-323
|Resolution:
|6954x3912
|Size:
|16.39 MB
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 774th AES provides tactical airlift throughout Afghanistan [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
