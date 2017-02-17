Passengers load onto a C-130J Hercules at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 17, 2017. The 774th EAS uses the unique versatility of the C-130 to provide tactical airlift capabilities in and out of austere locations under atypical conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 07:58 Photo ID: 3180822 VIRIN: 170217-F-TY749-195 Resolution: 7360x4140 Size: 13.68 MB Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 774th AES provides tactical airlift throughout Afghanistan [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.