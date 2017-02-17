Staff Sgt. Chase Seynaeve, 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, gives a flight safety briefing to passengers on a C-130J Hercules leaving from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan Feb. 17, 2017. The 774th EAS provides tactical airlift, including aeromedical evacuation, cargo and personnel airlift and airdrop, and any intra-theater transportation needed to support a successful train, advise, assist mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 07:58
|Photo ID:
|3180843
|VIRIN:
|170217-F-TY749-210
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|32.41 MB
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 774th AES provides tactical airlift throughout Afghanistan [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
