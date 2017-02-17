(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    774th AES provides tactical airlift throughout Afghanistan [Image 2 of 4]

    774th AES provides tactical airlift throughout Afghanistan

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Staff Sgt. Chase Seynaeve, 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, gives a flight safety briefing to passengers on a C-130J Hercules leaving from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan Feb. 17, 2017. The 774th EAS provides tactical airlift, including aeromedical evacuation, cargo and personnel airlift and airdrop, and any intra-theater transportation needed to support a successful train, advise, assist mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 07:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 774th AES provides tactical airlift throughout Afghanistan [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

