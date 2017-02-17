774th AES provides tactical airlift throughout Afghanistan

Staff Sgt. Chase Seynaeve, 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, gives a flight safety briefing to passengers on a C-130J Hercules leaving from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan Feb. 17, 2017. The 774th EAS provides tactical airlift, including aeromedical evacuation, cargo and personnel airlift and airdrop, and any intra-theater transportation needed to support a successful train, advise, assist mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

Date Taken: 02.17.2017
Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF