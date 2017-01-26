U.S. Army, 1st Lt. Kristal Onyema (top) and Pfc. Alexandra Mikolajczak, Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), U.S. Army NATO Brigade, practice side control techniques under supervision of U.S. Army, Sgt. Joe Primeau, AFNORTH, during combative level II training, in the Community Activity Center, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 02, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 05:49 Photo ID: 3180531 VIRIN: 170126-A-HZ738-0068 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 8.8 MB Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WAL, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFNORTH Combative Level II Training [Image 1 of 12], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.