    AFNORTH Combative Level II Training [Image 10 of 12]

    AFNORTH Combative Level II Training

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WAL, BELGIUM

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army, Pfc. Alexandra Mikolajczak (top) and 1st Lt. Kristal Onyema, Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), U.S. Army NATO Brigade, practice side control techniques, during combative level II training, in the Community Activity Center, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 02, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 05:48
    Photo ID: 3180523
    VIRIN: 170126-A-HZ738-0058
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WAL, BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFNORTH Combative Level II Training [Image 1 of 12], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    EUCOM
    US Army
    USAREUR
    United States European Command
    Combative
    Visual Information Specialist
    TSAE
    Training Support Activity Europe
    US Army NATO Brigade
    RTSD West
    TSC Benelux
    Henri Cambier
    AFNORTH Battalion
    7th ATC
    Seventh Army Training Command
    Combative level II

