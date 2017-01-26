AFNORTH Combative Level II Training

U.S. Army, 1st Lt. Kristal Onyema (top) and Pfc. Alexandra Mikolajczak, Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), U.S. Army NATO Brigade, practice side control techniques, during combative level II training, in the Community Activity Center, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 02, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)
