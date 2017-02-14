Soldiers sling load a HMMWV during the Pathfinder Course, Feb. 14, 2017, in the Grafenwoehr Training Area. The Pathfinder Course prepares Soldiers to establish day and night helicopter landing zones for cargo drops, and provide air traffic control and navigational assistance to rotary and fixed wing aircrafts.

