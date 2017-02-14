(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pathfinder [Image 4 of 7]

    Pathfinder

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Sgt. KENNETH REED 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    The crew chief of a CH-47, Chinook, examines the sling load inspection form during the Pathfinder Course, Feb. 14, 2017, in the Grafenwoehr Training Area. The Pathfinder Course prepares Soldiers to establish day and night helicopter landing zones for cargo drops, and provide air traffic control and navigational assistance to rotary and fixed wing aircrafts.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 03:55
    Photo ID: 3180411
    VIRIN: 170215-A-XJ896-008
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.18 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinder [Image 1 of 7], by SSG KENNETH REED, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

