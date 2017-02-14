A Soldier assigned to the 7th Army Training Command prepares a HMMWV for sling load operations during the Pathfinder Course, Feb. 14, 2017, in the Grafenwoehr Training Area. The Pathfinder Course prepares Soldiers to establish day and night helicopter landing zones for cargo drops, and provide air traffic control and navigational assistance to rotary and fixed wing aircrafts.

