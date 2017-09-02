Brazilian army Col. Jose Charbel signs an agreement at Conference of American Armies in Toronto, Feb 9. This conference’s theme was “Training for the Interagency Environment,” and was one in a series of conferences which will culminate in an exercise hosted by Chile November. The 4-day gathering of 37 delegates from 20 American countries was hosted by the Canadian army. (Photo by: Mcpl Precious Carandang, Canadian air force)
Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 15:22
Location:
|TORONTO, CA
This work, Conference of American Armies / La Conférence des armées des Amériques [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Jeremy Odom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
