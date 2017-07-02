Lt. Col. Giladarado Rayo Rincon, Colombian army delegate, listens intently on day one of the Conference of American Armies in Toronto, Feb 8. To ensure all 37 delegates understood the proceedings, the Canadian army provided civilian interpreters to translate in Spanish, Portuguese and of course English. (Photo by: Mcpl Precious Carandang, Canadian air force)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 15:22
|Photo ID:
|3178849
|VIRIN:
|170207-A-J0936-002
|Resolution:
|1600x1279
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|TORONTO, ONTARIO, NA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Conference of American Armies / Conférence des armées des Amériques [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Jeremy Odom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Armies Attend Conference in Canada
LEAVE A COMMENT