Conference of American Armies / Conférence des armées des Amériques

Maj. Gen. K.K Chinn, Army South Commanding General, and the acting Secretary General for the Conference of American Armies speaks to the fellow delegates during the opening ceremony Feb. 7 in Toronto. The 4-day gathering of 37 delegates from 20 American countries was hosted by the Canadian army. (Photo by: Mcpl Precious Carandang, Canadian air force)

