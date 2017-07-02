Maj. Gen. K.K Chinn, Army South Commanding General, and the acting Secretary General for the Conference of American Armies speaks to the fellow delegates during the opening ceremony Feb. 7 in Toronto. The 4-day gathering of 37 delegates from 20 American countries was hosted by the Canadian army. (Photo by: Mcpl Precious Carandang, Canadian air force)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 15:22
|Photo ID:
|3178845
|VIRIN:
|170207-A-J0936-001
|Resolution:
|1600x1066
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|TORONTO, ONTARIO, NA
This work, Conference of American Armies / Conférence des armées des Amériques [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Jeremy Odom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Armies Attend Conference in Canada
