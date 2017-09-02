Naval Information Forces announces the 2016 Sea, Shore and Reserve Sailor of the Year at an awards ceremony on February 9. Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class (NAC/IW/AW) Courtney Evers, assigned to Navy Information Operations Detachment, Kaneohe Bay, HI was announced as the 2016 Sea Sailor of the Year. Evers was presented her Sailor of the Year plaque by Capt. Kelly Aeschbach, NAVIFOR Special Assistant and NAVIFOR Force Master Chief Toby Ruiz. (US Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/ Released)
This work, NAVIFOR Announces 2016’s Sea, Shore and Reserve Sailors of the Year [Image 1 of 3], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
