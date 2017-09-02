(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVIFOR Announces 2016’s Sea, Shore and Reserve Sailors of the Year [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVIFOR Announces 2016’s Sea, Shore and Reserve Sailors of the Year

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Naval Information Forces announces the 2016 Sea, Shore and Reserve Sailor of the Year at an awards ceremony on February 9. Intelligence Specialist 1st Class (IW) Mary Alder, assigned to Naval Reserve Office of Naval Intelligence One Zero Seven One was announced as the 2016 Reserve Sailor of the Year. Alder was presented her Sailor of the Year plaque by Capt. Kelly Aeschbach, NAVIFOR Special Assistant and NAVIFOR Force Master Chief Toby Ruiz. (US Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/ Released)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    VIRIN: 170209-N-FB292-043
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVIFOR Announces 2016’s Sea, Shore and Reserve Sailors of the Year [Image 1 of 3], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NAVIFOR Announces 2016’s Sea, Shore and Reserve Sailors of the Year

    Naval Information Forces
    NAVIFOR
    2016 Reserve Sailor of the Year

