NAVIFOR Announces 2016’s Sea, Shore and Reserve Sailors of the Year

Naval Information Forces announces the 2016 Sea, Shore and Reserve Sailor of the Year at an awards ceremony on February 9. Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class (IW/AW/SW) Jaxi Sehorn, assigned to Farragut Technical Analysis Center, Washington, DC was announced as the 2016 Shore Sailor of the Year. Sehorn was presented her Sailor of the Year plaque by Capt. Kelly Aeschbach, NAVIFOR Special Assistant and NAVIFOR Force Master Chief Toby Ruiz. (US Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/ Released)

