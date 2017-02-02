Kerstin Vignard from the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research in Geneva, Switzerland, gave a presentation on the United Nations Group of Government Experts and how cyber security implications are discussed on that global stage. The two-and-a-half week long course, designed to build global cyber security capacity through understanding and formulating strategies, attracted 76 military and civilian cyber practitioners from 55 nations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 09:56 Photo ID: 3178049 VIRIN: 170202-A-KT579-681 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 2.28 MB Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Experts Share Perspectives at Marshall Center's Cyber Security Course [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Amanda Moncada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.