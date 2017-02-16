(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DoD Principal Director for Cyber Policy Kate Charlet

    DoD Principal Director for Cyber Policy Kate Charlet

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amanda Moncada 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    U.S. Department of Defense Principal Director for Cyber Policy Kate Charlet outlines department cyber priorities at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies' Cyber Security Studies Program, Feb. 16. The two-and-a-half week long course, designed to build global cyber security capacity through understanding and formulating strategies, attracted 76 military and civilian cyber practitioners from 55 nations.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 09:56
    Photo ID: 3178030
    VIRIN: 170216-A-KT579-445
    Resolution: 3307x2398
    Size: 827.4 KB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Principal Director for Cyber Policy Kate Charlet [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Amanda Moncada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Cyber Experts Share Perspectives at Marshall Center's Cyber Security Course
    Marshall Center's Cyber Security Program Director Phil Lark
    DoD Principal Director for Cyber Policy Kate Charlet
    DoD Principal Director for Cyber Policy Kate Charlet

    Marshall Center Cyber Security Studies Program Bolsters Next Generation of Defenders

    TAGS

    capacity building
    cyber security
    cyber defense

