NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 04, 2017) – Ship’s Serviceman Seaman Shangarcia Tennant, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), is announced as the Supply Department Bluejacket of the Quarter by Cmdr. Julie Treanor, Ford’s supply officer, and Ford’s command master chief Laura Nunley during an awards and quarters ceremony at Apprenticeship Hall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Murray)(Image was altered for security purposes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 19:29 Photo ID: 3177270 VIRIN: 170104-N-WC455-0033 Resolution: 1969x1406 Size: 1.29 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Supply Dept. Frocking [Image 1 of 30], by SA Joshua Murray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.