    Supply Dept. Frocking [Image 6 of 30]

    Supply Dept. Frocking

    NEWPORT NEWS, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joshua Murray 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 04, 2017) – Ship’s Serviceman 2rd Class Emmanuel Tucker, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives his frocking letter from Cmdr. Julie Treanor, Ford’s supply officer, and Ford’s command master chief Laura Nunley during a supply department frocking ceremony at Apprenticeship Hall. More than 170 Ford Sailors advanced from the September Navy-wide advancement exam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Murray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 19:29
    Photo ID: 3177258
    VIRIN: 170104-N-WC455-0026
    Resolution: 2142x1530
    Size: 959.39 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supply Dept. Frocking [Image 1 of 30], by SA Joshua Murray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    CVN 78"
    "First In Class
    Ford Sailors

