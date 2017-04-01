NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 04, 2017) – Culinary Specialist 2rd Class Konely Cannalte, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives his frocking letter from Cmdr. Julie Treanor, Ford’s supply officer, and Ford’s command master chief Laura Nunley during a supply department frocking ceremony at Apprenticeship Hall. More than 170 Ford Sailors advanced from the September Navy-wide advancement exam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Murray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 19:29 Photo ID: 3177253 VIRIN: 170104-N-WC455-0023 Resolution: 1683x1372 Size: 1.17 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Supply Dept. Frocking [Image 1 of 30], by SA Joshua Murray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.