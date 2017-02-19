A Seabee, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, conducts a KM-37 surface supplied dive during diver-qualification training off the coast of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 19, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Furey)

Date Taken: 02.19.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Sean Furey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.