A Seabee, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, conducts a KM-37 surface supplied dive during diver-qualification training off the coast of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 19, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Furey)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 18:22
|Photo ID:
|3177153
|VIRIN:
|170219-N-WX059-0090
|Resolution:
|2301x3000
|Size:
|839.74 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Sean Furey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
