(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training [Image 4 of 5]

    Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Furey 

    Expeditionary Combat Camera

    A Seabee, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, conducts a KM-37 surface supplied dive during diver-qualification training off the coast of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 19, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Furey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 18:22
    Photo ID: 3177148
    VIRIN: 170219-N-WX059-0070
    Resolution: 3000x1967
    Size: 782.71 KB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Sean Furey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training
    Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training
    Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training
    Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training
    Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Diving
    Navy
    GTMO
    Cuba
    Guantanamo Bay
    Expeditionary Combat Camera
    Underwater Photo Team
    UPT
    Underwater Construction Team One
    UCT 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT