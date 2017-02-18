170218-N-HV059-031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2017) Members of USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95) visit, board, search and seizure team (VBSS) board one of the ship’s rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIB). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 09:31
|Photo ID:
|3176816
|VIRIN:
|170218-N-HV059-031
|Resolution:
|4701x2685
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170218-N-HV059-031 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
