    170218-N-HV059-031 [Image 1 of 3]

    170218-N-HV059-031

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element - East

    170218-N-HV059-031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2017) Members of USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95) visit, board, search and seizure team (VBSS) board one of the ship’s rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIB). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 09:31
    VIRIN: 170218-N-HV059-031
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170218-N-HV059-031 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    VBSS
    USS James E. Williams (DDG 95)
    Navy
    ships
    Sailors
    USN

