170218-N-CF105-112 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 18, 2017) Sailors on the visit, board, search, and seizure team, assigned to USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95) depart the ship for a simulated maritime training patrol. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

Date Taken: 02.18.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170218-N-CF105-112 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.