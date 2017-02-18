170218-N-CF105-112 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 18, 2017) Sailors on the visit, board, search, and seizure team, assigned to USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95) depart the ship for a simulated maritime training patrol. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 09:31
|Photo ID:
|3176815
|VIRIN:
|170218-N-CF105-112
|Resolution:
|4844x2892
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, 170218-N-CF105-112 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
