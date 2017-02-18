170218-N-CF105-044 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 18, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Thomas Rodriguez and Seaman Apprentice Isaiah Jones prepare the ladder for Sailors to climb down into the rigid-hull inflatable boat during a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise, onboard USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 09:31 Photo ID: 3176812 VIRIN: 170218-N-CF105-044 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.6 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170218-N-CF105-044 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.