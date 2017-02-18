170218-N-CF105-044 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 18, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Thomas Rodriguez and Seaman Apprentice Isaiah Jones prepare the ladder for Sailors to climb down into the rigid-hull inflatable boat during a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise, onboard USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 09:31
|Photo ID:
|3176812
|VIRIN:
|170218-N-CF105-044
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170218-N-CF105-044 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT