(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    British TOA at Al Asad [Image 2 of 7]

    British TOA at Al Asad

    AL ASAD, IRAQ

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Lisa Soy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    A British soldier plays the bagpipes during the transfer of authority ceremony at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 19, 2017. Task Force Al Asad is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the military (Land) component of the Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lisa Soy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 11:05
    Photo ID: 3176809
    VIRIN: 170219-A-TR450-034
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: AL ASAD, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, British TOA at Al Asad [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Lisa Soy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    British TOA at Al Asad
    British TOA at Al Asad
    British TOA at Al Asad
    British TOA at Al Asad
    British TOA at Al Asad
    British TOA at Al Asad
    British TOA at Al Asad

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Al Asad
    British
    coalition
    Danish
    Marines
    Syria
    Iraq
    Aviation Regiment
    Scottish
    4 SCOTS
    Cavalry Division
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT