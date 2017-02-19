A British soldier exchanges gifts with Danish soldiers to signify the partnership between Coalition partner nations during the transfer of authority at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 19, 2017. Task Force Al Asad is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the military (Land) component of the Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lisa Soy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 11:07 Photo ID: 3176786 VIRIN: 170219-A-TR450-025 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.61 MB Location: AL ASAD, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, British TOA at Al Asad [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Lisa Soy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.