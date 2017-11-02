1CD RSSB host African American History Observance at BAF

from left: Command Sgt. Maj. Jill L. Crosby, command sergeant major, 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade (1CD RSSB), Col. Stephon M. Brannon, Chief of Force Management Division, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, and Col. Christopher H. Colavita, commander, 1CD RSSB, cut the cake at the African American and Black History Month Observance at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 11. Col. Brannon was the guest speaker at the observance hosted by the 1CD RSSB.

