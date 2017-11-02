(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1CD RSSB host African American History Observance at BAF [Image 3 of 4]

    1CD RSSB host African American History Observance at BAF

    AFGHANISTAN

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Smith 

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. Michael Robinson (front), Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), Special Troops Battalion (STB), 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade (1CD RSSB), and Sgt. Kayla Worsham, HHC, STB, 1CD RSSB, show off their dance moves with their fellow Wagonmaster performers at the African American and Black History Month Observance at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 11. The Soldiers danced and lip synced to famous African American entertainers from a variety of genres at the event hosted by the 1CD RSSB.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 03:47
    Photo ID: 3176520
    VIRIN: 170211-A-QC958-8215
    Resolution: 4384x3056
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1CD RSSB host African American History Observance at BAF [Image 1 of 4], by CPL Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    1CD RSSB host African American History Observance at BAF
    1CD RSSB host African American History Observance at BAF
    1CD RSSB host African American History Observance at BAF
    1CD RSSB host African American History Observance at BAF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Bagram Airfield
    Fort Hood
    CENTCOM
    Wagonmasters
    Army logistics
    African American History Month
    Black History Month
    III Corps
    Army sustainment
    Army equal opportunity
    Freedom’s Sentinel
    Resolute Support
    1CD RSSB
    1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT