    1CD RSSB host African American History Observance at BAF [Image 4 of 4]

    1CD RSSB host African American History Observance at BAF

    AFGHANISTAN

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Smith 

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Five 1CD RSSB Soldiers (from left), Sgt. Kayla Worsham, Sgt. Michael Robinson, Sgt. Neyahna Strozier, Spc. Raeshawn Handy and Sgt. Natalia Hartzfield, pose for a picture at the African American and Black History Month Observance at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 11. The group drew thunderous cheers from the crowd for their performance, dancing and lip syncing to different generations of African American entertainers from The Supremes to Michael Jackson to R. Kelly.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 03:47
    Location: AF
    This work, 1CD RSSB host African American History Observance at BAF [Image 1 of 4], by CPL Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Bagram Airfield
    Fort Hood
    CENTCOM
    Wagonmasters
    Army logistics
    African American History Month
    Black History Month
    III Corps
    Army sustainment
    Army equal opportunity
    Freedom’s Sentinel
    Resolute Support
    1CD RSSB
    1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade

