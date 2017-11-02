Five 1CD RSSB Soldiers (from left), Sgt. Kayla Worsham, Sgt. Michael Robinson, Sgt. Neyahna Strozier, Spc. Raeshawn Handy and Sgt. Natalia Hartzfield, pose for a picture at the African American and Black History Month Observance at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 11. The group drew thunderous cheers from the crowd for their performance, dancing and lip syncing to different generations of African American entertainers from The Supremes to Michael Jackson to R. Kelly.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 03:47
|Photo ID:
|3176518
|VIRIN:
|170211-A-QC958-8024
|Resolution:
|5920x3712
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1CD RSSB host African American History Observance at BAF [Image 1 of 4], by CPL Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
