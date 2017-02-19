Coast Guard Station South Padre Island sets out illegally caught fish and a lanched used to catch them Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. The lancha was used by Mexican fishermen to illegally fish in the waters of the United States. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 01:44 Photo ID: 3176512 VIRIN: 170219-G-G0108-3002 Resolution: 3000x2250 Size: 1.43 MB Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.