Coast Guard Station South Padre Island sets out illegally caught fish and a lanched used to catch them Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. The lancha was used by Mexican fishermen to illegally fish in the waters of the United States. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 01:44
|Photo ID:
|3176511
|VIRIN:
|170219-G-G0108-3001
|Resolution:
|3000x2250
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Coast Guard interdicts lancha illegally fishing in US
