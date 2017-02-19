(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    Coast Guard Station South Padre Island sets out illegally caught fish and a lanched used to catch them Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. The lancha was used by Mexican fishermen to illegally fish in the waters of the United States. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 01:44
    Photo ID: 3176515
    VIRIN: 170219-G-G0108-3003
    Resolution: 2250x3000
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha
    Coast Guard interdicts lancha
    Coast Guard interdicts lancha

