    SeaPerch [Image 1 of 5]

    SeaPerch

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Recruiting District San Francisco

    170218-N-RU841-030 SARATOGA, Calif. (February 18, 2017) – High school students, competing in a regional SeaPerch competition at West Valley College, work together to navigate their remotely operated vehicle through an underwater obstacle course. SeaPerch is an underwater robotics program that equips teachers and students with the resources necessary to build an underwater remotely operated vehicle. Navy Recruiting District San Francisco in collaboration with Navy City Outreach Los Angeles, hosted more than 300 students, educators and parents in this two-day event to help promote an interest in science, technology, engineering and math careers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark R. Alvarez/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 21:07
    Photo ID: 3176473
    VIRIN: 170218-N-RU841-030
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SeaPerch [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Navy hosts underwater robotics competition

    underwater
    robotics
    Navy
    STEM
    NRD
    SeaPerch
    NRD San Francisco
    Navy Recruiting

