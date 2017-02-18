170218-N-RU841-030 SARATOGA, Calif. (February 18, 2017) – High school students, competing in a regional SeaPerch competition at West Valley College, work together to navigate their remotely operated vehicle through an underwater obstacle course. SeaPerch is an underwater robotics program that equips teachers and students with the resources necessary to build an underwater remotely operated vehicle. Navy Recruiting District San Francisco in collaboration with Navy City Outreach Los Angeles, hosted more than 300 students, educators and parents in this two-day event to help promote an interest in science, technology, engineering and math careers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark R. Alvarez/Released)

