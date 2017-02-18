170218-N-RU841-053 SARATOGA, Calif. (February 18, 2017) – A SeaPerch underwater remotely operated vehicle, manipulates rings onto a rack, during a regional SeaPerch competition held at West Valley College. SeaPerch is an underwater robotics program that equips teachers and students with the resources necessary to build an underwater remotely operated vehicle. Navy Recruiting District San Francisco in collaboration with Navy City Outreach Los Angeles, hosted more than 300 students, educators and parents in this two-day event to help promote an interest in science, technology, engineering and math careers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark R. Alvarez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2017 Date Posted: 02.19.2017 21:07 Photo ID: 3176467 VIRIN: 170218-N-RU841-053 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 1.86 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SeaPerch [Image 1 of 5], by Mark Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.