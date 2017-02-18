170218-N-RU841-067 SARATOGA, Calif. (February 18, 2017) – Hull Technician 1st Class Zachary Pulsipher, pool judge, shares a smile with competitors during a regional SeaPerch competition held at West Valley College. SeaPerch is an underwater robotics program that equips teachers and students with the resources necessary to build an underwater remotely operated vehicle. Navy Recruiting District San Francisco in collaboration with Navy City Outreach Los Angeles, hosted more than 300 students, educators and parents in this two-day event to help promote an interest in science, technology, engineering and math careers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark R. Alvarez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 21:07
|Photo ID:
|3176468
|VIRIN:
|170218-N-RU841-067
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Hometown:
|CHICO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SeaPerch [Image 1 of 5], by Mark Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Navy hosts underwater robotics competition
