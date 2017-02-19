A 1974, 40-foot Viking sport fishing boat burns about 9 miles south of Surfside, Texas, after the four people aboard abandoned ship to their life raft Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. The captain was able to make a mayday call and alert the Coast Guard before leaving the boat. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 18:18
|Photo ID:
|3176392
|VIRIN:
|170219-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2250
|Size:
|626.12 KB
|Location:
|FREEPORT, TX, US
This work, Fishing boat burns after Coast Guard rescues 4 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
