Fishing boat burns after Coast Guard rescues 4

A 1974, 40-foot Viking sport fishing boat burns about 9 miles south of Surfside, Texas, after the four people aboard abandoned ship to their life raft Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. The captain was able to make a mayday call and alert the Coast Guard before leaving the boat. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

