(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Capsized boat floats near Freeport, Texas [Image 3 of 4]

    Capsized boat floats near Freeport, Texas

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    A 20-foot runabout sits capsized between Freeport and Quintana Beach after two men swam to shore Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. The first one to make it to shore called 911 for the other man, who made it to shore before the Coast Guard arrived minutes later. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 18:18
    Photo ID: 3176390
    VIRIN: 170219-G-G0108-2002
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 78.32 KB
    Location: FREEPORT, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capsized boat floats near Freeport, Texas [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Fishing boat burns after Coast Guard rescues 4
    Fishing boat burns after Coast Guard rescues 4
    Capsized boat floats near Freeport, Texas
    Capsized boat floats near Freeport, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    U.S.
    boat
    Freeport
    station
    CG
    PADET Houston
    Coast Guard
    capsized
    capsize
    STA
    runabout

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT